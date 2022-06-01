Spire, Ameren say they will help with costs for at-home energy-efficient equipment installation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Both Ameren Missouri and Spire are teaming up to potentially save customers money.

Both utilities say they will cover most upfront costs for customers who install energy-efficient equipment in their homes. Customers will then repay the cost through a fixed-monthly charge on future bills. The program is called Pay As You Save (PAYS).

For more information about the program at Spire, click here. For more information on the program at Ameren, click here.

