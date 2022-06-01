Advertisement

Spire, Ameren say they will help with costs for at-home energy-efficient equipment installation

KMOV
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Both Ameren Missouri and Spire are teaming up to potentially save customers money.

Both utilities say they will cover most upfront costs for customers who install energy-efficient equipment in their homes. Customers will then repay the cost through a fixed-monthly charge on future bills. The program is called Pay As You Save (PAYS).

For more information about the program at Spire, click here. For more information on the program at Ameren, click here.

