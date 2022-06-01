STL High school dancer continues to chase his dream

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Junior, soon to be senior, Jayden Brown is a sight to see and hear.

Brown has been dancing since he was four years old. He is a standout student at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in the SLPS District.

“What I can say I’m most proud of is my solo tap that I perform,” Brown said.

First, he had to audition to even get into this school. And now he’s getting attention because he excels in every genre of dance, not just tap.

“As an artist been exposed to the modern, the jazz, modern, tap, jazz ballet, which people tend not to be as open to which I came in here with hip hop,” Brown said.

The man beside him on stage is his dance instructor, Dajuan Johnson. Johnson is also a graduate of Central VPS High School who has spent several years training with dance companies across the country.

“He grasps and absorbs everything like a sponge, he’s so hungry and passionate,” Johnson said. “I mean when I say quick learner and determined, I mean quick learner and determined.”

That determination has helped Brown navigate roadblocks in life.

“During the pandemic, I moved in with my uncle, situation where we wanted to have better housing. So I moved in with my uncle and during that time, I joined Panda Express, at the moment chef in training working my way up through the ranks,” Brown said.

Now back in a home with his six sisters, Brown is focused on his future.

“Sometimes it brings me such shock seeing someone that young be able to be a professional at such a young age. Shine, understand what it takes to succeed in the professional dance world,” Johnson said.

That is where Brown wants to be, dancing professionally.

“Also get my degree if my legs do go out on me in the future,” Brown said.

A degree in business and marketing because he wants to eventually own his own dance studio.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.