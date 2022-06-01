NRA event at Grant’s Farm canceled after backlash

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A St. Louis-area National Rifle Association (NRA) event at Grant’s Farm was canceled Tuesday after social media backlash.

Earlier Tuesday, Democratic US Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine called out the NRA after learning the organization planned to host a fundraiser on her family’s property. “Friends of the NRA,” an NRA foundation fundraising program, planned to host a banquet at Grant’s Farm in September. Busch Valentine, along with four other family members, owns and operates the farm.

Tuesday, Busch Valentine tweeted out the following:

Today it came to my attention that the NRA planned to hold an event at Grant's Farm. Upon learning this, I did just what I will do in the Senate and persuaded the Board to cancel the event. Tonight, I am glad to share they agreed. — Trudy Busch Valentine (@buschvalentine) June 1, 2022

News 4 reached out to the person who organized the NRA fundraiser for comment and is waiting to hear back.

