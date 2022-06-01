Advertisement

IMO’s covering June adoption fees for Stray Rescue

Imo's Pizza is covering adoption fees in June at Stray Rescue.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis icon Imo’s Pizza is covering adoption fees for all dogs and cats over six months old at Stray Rescue of St. Louis throughout the month of June.

All adoptions include spay and neuter, microchip, and vaccines. Customers also get an Imo’s gift card as a thank you for choosing adoption.

Click here to visit Stray Rescue’s website to see the animals up for adoption.

