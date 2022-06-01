IMO’s covering June adoption fees for Stray Rescue

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis icon Imo’s Pizza is covering adoption fees for all dogs and cats over six months old at Stray Rescue of St. Louis throughout the month of June.

All adoptions include spay and neuter, microchip, and vaccines. Customers also get an Imo’s gift card as a thank you for choosing adoption.

Click here to visit Stray Rescue’s website to see the animals up for adoption.

