Gov. Pritzker to discuss abortion access, protecting reproductive rights in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/WEEK) - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will stand alongside abortion advocates and legislators to outline the importance of protecting abortion rights in East St. Louis Wednesday morning.

As the nation waits to see the fate of the landmark abortion decision Roe v. Wade, states surrounding Illinois aim to pass laws to limit abortions. As a result. abortion providers in the Metro East including Planned Parenthood anticipate 14,000 additional patients to travel to southern Illinois.

“Let me make this clear: Illinois is a pro-choice state, and as long as I’m governor and we retain a pro-choice legislature, we will support every woman’s right to reproductive freedom,” Pritzker said in mid-May.

Officials in the Metro East at the Planned Parenthood of St. Louis Region say about 75% of their patients come from out of state, from places such as Oklahoma, Texas, Kentucky and four other states.

Pritzker says the number of out-of-state patients has tripled in Illinois since 2015, and they expect demand could skyrocket if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Planned Parenthood of Illinois has recently offered abortion care in the mail.

