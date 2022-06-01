Advertisement

Gov. Pritzker to discuss abortion access, protecting reproductive rights in East St. Louis

Gov. JB Pritzker highlights a bond credit rating upgrade during a press conference in Chicago...
Gov. JB Pritzker highlights a bond credit rating upgrade during a press conference in Chicago April 22, 2022.(Mike Miletich)
By Nicole Sanders
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/WEEK) - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will stand alongside abortion advocates and legislators to outline the importance of protecting abortion rights in East St. Louis Wednesday morning.

As the nation waits to see the fate of the landmark abortion decision Roe v. Wade, states surrounding Illinois aim to pass laws to limit abortions. As a result. abortion providers in the Metro East including Planned Parenthood anticipate 14,000 additional patients to travel to southern Illinois.

“Let me make this clear: Illinois is a pro-choice state, and as long as I’m governor and we retain a pro-choice legislature, we will support every woman’s right to reproductive freedom,” Pritzker said in mid-May.

Officials in the Metro East at the Planned Parenthood of St. Louis Region say about 75% of their patients come from out of state, from places such as Oklahoma, Texas, Kentucky and four other states.

Pritzker says the number of out-of-state patients has tripled in Illinois since 2015, and they expect demand could skyrocket if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Planned Parenthood of Illinois has recently offered abortion care in the mail.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Illinois is one of many states reacting to the abortion ban in Texas
Pritzker prepping Illinois to be abortion ‘island’ after failed US Senate vote

Latest News

NRA event at Grant’s Farm canceled after backlash
Grant's Farm sign
NRA event at Grant’s Farm canceled after backlash
Lawmakers NRA money
Blunt, Hawley got millions from NRA, data shows
Connecticut senators rally for gun reform as they say they’re in talks with republican lawmakers
Connecticut senators rally for gun reform as they say they’re in talks with Republican lawmakers