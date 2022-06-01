Foundry STL welcomes St. Louis’ first toasted ravioli restaurant

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A husband-and-wife duo crafted a menu full of creations that incorporates a St. Louis staple.

Typically, toasted raviolis are known for the crispy crunch of the breading on top of a savory meat filling. However, at STL Toasted, the chefs in the kitchen elevate the meal into new dimensions by mixing and matching flavors. The idea formed in 2014 but didn’t come until Matthew Fuller had a life-altering car crash that left him unable to work. Fuller’s wife Brittany Abernathy then encouraged him to follow his dream of creating sweet and savory T-Rav meals.

After hosting pop-up events, the couple now has a home at the Foundry STL’s food hall.

“We knew we wanted to open our first restaurant in a place that felt just as fun and collaborative as our food,” Fuller said. “With each kitchen offering such unique concepts, our vision of highlighting an iconic St. Louis food with a modern twist seemed to be a natural fit at The Food Hall.”

The menu has four savory options as well as a few select dessert raviolis:

Italian Beef which includes beef, onions, and Parmigiano-Reggiano Loaded Potato which includes a ravioli stuffed with bacon, cheddar cheese, sour cream, chives, and russet mashed potatoes Buffalo Chicken which includes shredded chicken breast, Frank’s Red Hot Sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and green onions Three Cheese which features spinach, artichoke hearts, and mozzarella cheese Apple Pie which features cinnamon sugar coating and fresh made whipped cream Lemon Blackberry Gooey Buttercake which elevates another St. Louis staplE

