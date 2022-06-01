Advertisement

Blues sign Rosen to 2-year, 2-way contract extension

(KFVS)
(KFVS)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong announced that the Blues signed defenseman Calle Rosen to a two-year, two-way contract extension Wednesday.

Rosen would get $750,000 next season at the NHL, or $400,000 at the AHL. He would also get paid $775,000 in the 2023-24 season at the NHL, or $450,000 at the AHL.

Rosen was originally signed by the team as a free agent on July 30, 2021. He had four goals and 24 assists in 40 regular-season games during the 2021-22 season with AHL affiliate Springfield Thunderbirds, and two goals and five assists in 18 regular-season games with the Blues.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Members of the St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche shake hands following Game 6 of an NHL...
Helm scores late, Avalanche beat Blues to win series
A MetroLink train in St. Louis
Blues Fans can ride MetroLink to Game 6
St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas, back left, puts a shot past Colorado Avalanche goaltender...
Blues at home with confidence for Game 6 vs. Avalanche
St. Louis Blues center Tyler Bozak, left, celebrates after making an assist to center Ryan...
Bozak caps rally with OT goal, Blues beat Avs 5-4 in Game 5