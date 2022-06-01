4Warn Weather: Rain Chance Tonight, Big Pattern Change Ahead

Weather Discussion: We still have a chance for an isolated shower or storm this evening. Then a higher rain chance arrives late evening and overnight with a few scattered showers and storms. No severe weather with this and any rain will move out quickly after sunrise Thursday. The clouds will be slower to clear, but expect decreasing clouds and low humidity for Thursday afternoon.

Then we get a big pattern change as the humidity gets swept away for a few days. Thursday-Saturday are all low humidity days with mild to warm afternoon highs. The humidity becomes more noticeable again Sunday and that’s when our next chance for a rain and storms arrives. Models don’t agree on timing or how widespread it will be, so check back for updates. Currently we have it at a 30% chance for a shower or storm Sunday with a higher chance Monday.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.