1st day of Atlantic Hurricane Season; tropical storms affected Midwest in the past

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Wednesday marked the first day of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, and you don’t have to live near the ocean to feel the impact of a tropical storm.

According to the National Weather Service in St. Louis, 52 tropical cyclones have passed within 300 miles of the St. Louis area since 1851.

Those storms have brought flooding, damaging winds and tornadoes to the Midwest.

Officials say, on average, the St. Louis area feels the effects of a tropical cyclone once every 2 to 3 years.

The remnants of Hurricane Dennis brought nearly 7 inches of rain to Sikeston in 2005.

