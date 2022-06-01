Advertisement

1 killed in St. Louis County motorcycle crash

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – At least one person is dead following a Wednesday crash in St. Louis County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed to News 4 they were called to a fatal crash on Jennings Station Road at Route 367 before 4:45 p.m. The crash reportedly involved a Jeep and motorcycle, with the motorcycle driver being pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released any further information this story will be updated as information develops.

