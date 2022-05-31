Advertisement

St. Louis County offering COVID-19 booster shots for children

St. Louis County is now offering COVID-19 booster shots for children ages 5 to 11.
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County is now offering COVID-19 booster shots for children ages 5 to 11.

Those shots are available at planned neighborhood pop-up events as well as at three health clinics in Berkeley, Pine Lawn, and Sunset Hills. Appointments are available and walk-ups are welcome.

This comes as cases spike across the state of Missouri. In the Kansas City area, Children’s Mercy Hospital is implementing stronger visitor restrictions starting today because of the high number of cases in the region.

