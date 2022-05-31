Advertisement

St. Louis City holds free summer food program

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of St. Louis kicked off its free summer food program Tuesday.

The Schools Out Cafe is in partnership with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Meals will be offered at more than 30 locations across the city.

One meal per child is available at both breakfast and lunch until Aug. 19. A list of all the sites can be found on the city’s website and on KMOV.com.

