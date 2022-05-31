Advertisement

St. Louis city to bring back recycling services

After more than six months of trash and recycling combining, the city of St. Louis is bringing back recycling services starting Tuesday.
By Kelsee Ward
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Residents have been paying 14 dollars a month for recycling with nothing to show for it because of a worker shortage. The city was down five drivers and 10 trucks due to a lack of mechanics. With a $3,000 hiring incentive, they hired nine drivers and added a mechanical contractor’s license to keep the trucks in working order.

This all led to the city hiring a consulting team to collect data on how St. Louis is doing in the waste department. The data showed which areas of the city produce more waste than others. St. Louis has an 11 percent diversion rate, which is the percent of the waste that is able to be recycled. Compared to other cities of the same size, it is significantly lower. Bringing recycling back might increase those numbers.

