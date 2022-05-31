Advertisement

Saint Louis Zoo gives update on Amur leopard cubs

The two Amur leopards born at the Saint Louis Zoo are almost six-weeks-old.
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The two Amur leopards born at the Saint Louis Zoo are almost six-weeks-old.

Anya and Irina are building curious personalities with their environment and with each other. Their mother Dot is finding it to be a full-time job keeping the babies in the box.

The box is an important part of helping her transition into motherhood with a sense of security. It will be removed when Dot feels comfortable letting her cubs roam free.

