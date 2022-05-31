North St. Louis non-profit transforming lives of neighbors by instilling confidence, self-sufficiency

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Maurice Goree grew up in the Mark Twain neighborhood of north St. Louis, unsure of what his future may hold.

“I had a good upbringing, but when mom’s at work you go outside and those people you hang with and look up to can be a bad influence,” Goree said. “I see it now as broken love, people just out there trying to survive.”

He graduated from high school and attended college for a few semesters before dropping out, he said. He said he got caught up in some bad situations, ultimately landing him in prison in 2009.

“I’m obviously not a good criminal because I got caught,” he said.

When he was released in 2019, he wasn’t sure where to start. Technology had passed him by and he wasn’t educated on some of basic life skills.

“Before I went to prison, I didn’t have a bank account, I didn’t have credit, I didn’t know about health insurance,” he said. “My parents, to a degree, didn’t know about a lot of those things. But just being exposed to certain things and seeing, this is how this works, this is how you do this. I have help.”

Goree gained that knowledge when a caseworker recommended he contact Mission St. Louis, a non-profit aimed at helping people achieve self-sufficiency through education and empowerment.

“I was having a really, really hard time finding a job so when she recommended it, I thought I’d give it a try,” he said.

Upon walking in, he saw a familiar face; Senior Vice President of Engagement Jason Watson.

“He and I have been friends for 20-plus years,” Goree said. “It was kind of like that ‘a-ha’ moment, you know, maybe I can change my life maybe things can get better.”

From there, Goree took part in the non-profit’s workforce development programming, landing a job with a screen printing company before moving on to become a machinist.

“There’s so many people who struggle and fight like me everyday to not go back to that place,” he said. “Because I feel like I’ve paid my debt to society so now it’s time to show society I’m worth something, and I can contribute and I can be an asset to society.”

Watson said Mission St. Louis started its mission by creating relationships with children in the community and helping them with school subjects.

“But as we were doing that, we realized to impact the entire home,” Watson said.

So, they expanded programming into three major areas.

“Beyond School” teaches children the social, emotional and academic tools needed to be successful in high school and the future. Mission St. Louis partners with four area charter schools to help students who may be struggling in various subjects. Last year, 94 percent of students improved their grades

“Beyond Charity” is a program that offers community improvement projects and “Affordable Christmas” for families in need of resources. In 2021, more than $2 million worth of projects were completed.

“EACH1,” connects participants with a success coach and offers services related to homeownership, finances and legal help. Last year, 1,077 hours were spent advocating for participants in the courts to put them on a better path to success.

“That’s the most important thing you can know about yourself is that you’re valuable,” said Jason Watson, Senior Vice President of Engagement. “When you feel like you’re valuable, you don’t choose to risk yourself in certain ways because you know your value.”

Three years after being released from prison, Goree has accepted a new job at Mission St. Louis, in hopes of giving back to those who helped him.

“My goal is to really just be able to put something back in a place I feel like I took a lot of things away from,” he said.

Watson said many participants are not lacking the skills necessary to find steady employment, but they don’t always know how to apply them in a business world.

“If you’ve been selling drugs all of your life, you know how to be a salesman, branding...all those things,” he said. “We just have to help people channel the skills they already have into something positive that allows them to see their worth, their value and how they can provide for their family.”

