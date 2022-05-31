Non-stop flights from St. Louis to Europe on Lufthansa Airlines to start Weds

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Wednesday, Lufthansa will start international flights from St. Louis to Frankfurt, Germany.

It will mark the first time in two decades that St. Louis travelers will be able to catch a non-stop transatlantic flight from St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Airport officials say the first three flights from St. Louis to Frankfurt are already sold out. All summer flights are at 89 percent capacity.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.