Advertisement

Mother and son among four charged in Metro East homicide

Nathan Smith, 17, of Collinsville, Nautica Young and Darrayvia Crump, both 18 and from Cahokia...
Nathan Smith, 17, of Collinsville, Nautica Young and Darrayvia Crump, both 18 and from Cahokia Heights, are charged with first-degree murder. Smith’s mother, Nina Smith, 38, of Collinsville, is charged with obstruction of justice/destroying evidence and aiding a fugitive(Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV) - A mother and son from Collinsville are among four suspects charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened outside a restaurant in O’Fallon, Illinois on May 22.

Nathan Smith, 17, of Collinsville, Nautica Young and Darrayvia Crump, both 18 and from Cahokia Heights, are charged with first-degree murder. Smith’s mother, Nina Smith, 38, of Collinsville, is charged with obstruction of justice/destroying evidence and aiding a fugitive. A juvenile was also arrested and is being held at the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center on unrelated charges.

Ivan Marshall, 20, was found shot outside the Bella Milano restaurant in O’Fallon on May 22; he later died at a hospital. Marshall worked at the restaurant. Police believe he was targeted.

Nathan Smith is being held at the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center on a $2 million bond; he is being charged as an adult. The three other suspects are being held at the St. Clair County Jail; Young and Crump are being held on a bond of $1.5 million. Nina Smith is being held on a $90,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mission: St. Louis
North St. Louis non-profit transforming lives of neighbors by instilling confidence, self-sufficiency
Two new Amur leopards were born at the zoo on May 19.
Saint Louis Zoo gives update on Amur leopard cubs
The CDC officially recommended Pfizer's booster for children 5 to 11 years old.
St. Louis County offering COVID-19 booster shots for children
Information regarding St. Louis City's summer meal program
St. Louis City holds free summer food program