Mother and son among four charged in Metro East homicide

O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV) - A mother and son from Collinsville are among four suspects charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened outside a restaurant in O’Fallon, Illinois on May 22.

Nathan Smith, 17, of Collinsville, Nautica Young and Darrayvia Crump, both 18 and from Cahokia Heights, are charged with first-degree murder. Smith’s mother, Nina Smith, 38, of Collinsville, is charged with obstruction of justice/destroying evidence and aiding a fugitive. A juvenile was also arrested and is being held at the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center on unrelated charges.

Ivan Marshall, 20, was found shot outside the Bella Milano restaurant in O’Fallon on May 22; he later died at a hospital. Marshall worked at the restaurant. Police believe he was targeted.

Nathan Smith is being held at the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center on a $2 million bond; he is being charged as an adult. The three other suspects are being held at the St. Clair County Jail; Young and Crump are being held on a bond of $1.5 million. Nina Smith is being held on a $90,000 bond.

