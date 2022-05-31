Advertisement

MoDot to close I-70 exit ramp to Lake St. Louis Blvd.

By Joshua Robinson
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Lake St. Louis Blvd. exit ramp on eastbound I-70 will be delayed Tuesday night for short durations as MoDOT crews will install an overhead sign truss.

MoDOT says the exit ramp is expected to reopen by midnight. Southbound Lake St. Louis Blvd., north of the roundabout, will close from 12:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Eastbound I-70 traffic can access St. Joseph Hospital by exiting at Route A and turning east on Veterans Memorial Parkway.

