Metro East communities upset after some graves go flagless on Memorial Day

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Some families in the Metro East are upset at a local cemetery where their loved ones are buried won’t have flags flying in the breeze.

The Sunset Hills Cemetery in Glen Carbon, Illinois is flagless over the weekend. The owners of the cemetery said there aren’t enough volunteers to place the flags but a large group of volunteers were ready to help when they were told the plans were called off.

Families who’ve lost loved ones say it’s so important to honor those who’ve given their life. News 4 reached out to the owners of Sunset Hills but we have not heard back from them.

