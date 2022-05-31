Mass shootings, violent crime among top concerns for new head of FBI’s St. Louis office

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Mass shootings, violent crime, and cyber attacks are some of the top concerns for the new head of the FBI’s St. Louis office.

Tuesday marked the first time Special Agent In Charge Jay Greenberg spoke publicly sine starting the job earlier in May. Greenberg addressed the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, when a shooter killed 3 teachers and 19 students inside Robb Elementary School.

“In coming weeks, we need to be incredibly sensitive to the people around us who may be contemplating these acts,” Greenberg warned.

Greenberg made it clear that while he’s in St. Louis, he’s making it a priority to head off extremists.

“If you know of somebody who you think is at risk of becoming an active shooter, please reach out to law enforcement at any level and give us an opportunity to get between them and their planned attack so we can keep our children, our schools and our community safe,” Greenberg explained.

Last week, the FBI released a report on active shootings, finding the number of incidents doubled in two years. Last year, the FBI says 103 people were killed in active shootings.

In the Uvalde school shooting, authorities say the 18-year-old shooter legally bought assault rifles used in the shooting. News 4 asked Greenberg why he thinks it’s a good idea that the public has ready accessibility to weapons like that, Greenberg didn’t answer directly.

“Obviously, the Second Amendment protects the ability of all Americans to own weapons and gun control is legislated at each state law, so that’s not a job of the FBI,” Greenberg said. “The job of the FBI is to protect citizens from any of these planned attacks or potential attacks and to provide victim services, unfortunately, when one of these attacks does occur.”

Greenberg also addressed Missouri’s Second Amendment Preservation Act [SAPA]. Reporting by News 4 showed how multiple police chiefs and departments claim the law bars them from enforcing federal gun laws.

The Department of Justice [DOJ] is suing Missouri over SAPA, arguing it’s harmful and impairs federal criminal law enforcement. Greenberg said he’s met with local police, who made it clear to him they want to keep working together.

“It’s under discussion already, DOJ has already weighed in so I can’t talk really much about that law, but what I can tell you is that the partnerships in St. Louis are very, very strong,” Greenberg said. “Having been here and met with dozens and dozens of police chiefs already and their command staffs, there is no lack of appetite for working together.”

Greenberg joined the FBI as a special agent in 2005. Over the course of his career with the Bureau, Greenberg has worked in several areas including violent crime, public corruption, civil rights, financial crimes, and covert-operation.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.