Man shot, killed after pushing others out of harms way, officials say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 39-year-old man has died days after a Friday afternoon shooting in north St. Louis.

Clarence Jefferson, 39, and three others were standing on the back porch of a home in the 5900 block of Lucille Avenue in the Walnut Park West neighborhood. Detectives said several suspects began firing shots at the group from Emma Ave and Park Lane. During the gunfire, Jefferson reportedly pushed the other three people inside the home before he collapsed on the back porch.

Paramedics rushed the 39-year-old to the hospital but later died on Memorial Day.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

