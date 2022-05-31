Advertisement

Man shot after physical altercation with ex-girlfriend’s father

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(Kmov)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was arrested for shooting his daughter’s 22-year-old ex-boyfriend in North City Monday.

The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of Warren. Reports say the victim went to his 22-year-old ex-girlfriend’s house, and an argument occurred.

When the argument became physical, the girl’s 50-year-old father came out and fought the ex-boyfriend. The father later pulled out a gun and shot him in the hip according to police.

The father was taken into custody, and at-large charges will be sought against him due to the victim’s injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic gun photo
4 suspects rob woman at gunpoint completing “Go Puff” delivery
File Graphic (KWTX)
Driver flees attempted carjacking in the Metro East
Shooting generic
Man, dog shot outside BBQ in North City
Car crash
4 killed among 80 crashes over Memorial Day weekend