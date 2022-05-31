Man shot after physical altercation with ex-girlfriend’s father

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was arrested for shooting his daughter’s 22-year-old ex-boyfriend in North City Monday.

The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of Warren. Reports say the victim went to his 22-year-old ex-girlfriend’s house, and an argument occurred.

When the argument became physical, the girl’s 50-year-old father came out and fought the ex-boyfriend. The father later pulled out a gun and shot him in the hip according to police.

The father was taken into custody, and at-large charges will be sought against him due to the victim’s injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

