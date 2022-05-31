Advertisement

Man, dog shot outside BBQ in North City

By Joshua Robinson
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police found a man and his dog suffering from gunshot wounds in North City Monday.

Reports say a 54-year-old man was sitting outside at a BBQ in the 1900 block of Penrose when he heard gunshots go off.

The man took cover behind his car and later discovered he was struck in the leg, and his dog was struck as well. The victim then went to a relative’s house where he was later transported to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

