Inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 at Worldwide Technology Raceway this weekend

MADISON, Ill. (KMOV) – The inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 will take place this weekend at the Worldwide Technology Raceway.

On Saturday, the raceway will host the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200. Then, on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. is the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300.

Prior to race weekend, there are festivities planned in the area. Tuesday night the Cardinals will have a racing-themed night. At 6 p.m. Thursday there will be a parade of cars in downtown St. Louis. The parade will come down Tucker to Clark and then cross over into Illinois on the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.

The Metro East track has hosted NASCAR national series races in the past. From 1997-to 2010 it was home to The Xfinity Series, and from 1998-2010 the Camping World Truck Series competed at Gateway.

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is comprised of 39 total events.

Click here for the schedule of events related to the race.

