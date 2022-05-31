Girl Scouts release official makeup collection
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Some of America’s favorite cookies now have their very own makeup line.
The Girl Scouts partnered with beauty brand HipDot for the limited edition HipDot x Girl Scouts makeup collection.
The collection features two scented eye shadow palettes and three lipsticks.
You can also get the collector’s kit, which includes the whole line plus two custom-designed eye shadow brushes.
According to the Girl Scouts website, the creators took every shade and type of skin into consideration. They also say the makeup line is cruelty-free and vegan.
The Girl Scouts says this is its first makeup collaboration ever.
