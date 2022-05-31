Driver flees attempted carjacking in the Metro East

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Alton Police Department is investigating an attempted carjacking that occurred on Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the area of E. Broadway at the Broadway Connector at around 12:44 p.m. An initial investigation showed that the victim drove into Alton from Missouri after driving across the Clark Bridge. They then drove down the Broadway Connector before being stopped at the intersection of E. Broadway.

Shortly after, two men wearing dark clothing with their faces partially covered left a black Jeep that was following the victim. The men both had guns as they tried to remove the victim from the car. The victim was able to drive away from the unsuccessful carjacking.

A witness said they watched as the two suspects returned to the Jeep doing a U-turn traveling back up the Broadway Connector. The Jeep then fled back across the Clark Bridge.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

