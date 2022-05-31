Detectives looking for suspect involved in 5 burglaries

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis police are searching for a man wanted for five burglaries that occurred between Apr. 22 and Apr. 28.

Officials say he allegedly stole mail from the Reconnect Real Estate business’s mailbox. Surveillance photos show the suspect appears to walk with a limp.

Anyone with information that wants to remain anonymous and receive a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) or a 1st District Detective at 314-444-0100.

