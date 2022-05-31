Advertisement

Detectives looking for suspect involved in 5 burglaries

Suspect wanted for stealing mail
Suspect wanted for stealing mail(St. Louis Metro Police Dept.)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: May. 31, 2022
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis police are searching for a man wanted for five burglaries that occurred between Apr. 22 and Apr. 28.

Officials say he allegedly stole mail from the Reconnect Real Estate business’s mailbox. Surveillance photos show the suspect appears to walk with a limp.

Anyone with information that wants to remain anonymous and receive a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) or a 1st District Detective at 314-444-0100.

