4Warn Alert: Strong Storms Tonight

By Steve Templeton
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Weather Discussion: Watch for strong to possibly severe storms this evening northwest of the St. Louis metro. While it is possible a storm sneaks into the metro during the evening, the more likely arrival time for numerous storms in St. Louis will be overnight with a threat for strong winds and perhaps some hail. Morning storms on Wednesday will move out, then we still have a chance for a few scattered storms in the afternoon to evening. The stronger storms Wednesday are expected to be south of the St. Louis metro.

Then by Thursday the rain threat ends and we have some low humidity and comfortable days to enjoy. Another rain chance arrives Sunday-Monday.

7 Day Forecast
Tonight
Tonight(KMOV)
Wednesday
Wednesday(KMOV)

