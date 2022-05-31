Advertisement

4 suspects rob woman at gunpoint completing “Go Puff” delivery

Generic gun photo
(Source: CNN/file)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 56-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint in North City Monday.

The incident took place around 2:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of Goodfellow Blvd. Reports say the woman was approached by four suspects while trying to complete a “Go Puff” delivery.

One of the suspects allegedly pulled out a gun, pointed it at the victim, and demanded the keys to her 2021 red Acura. The victim told him the keys were inside the car, and the suspect and his partner got in and fled the scene.

Two other suspects fled on foot and the victim was not harmed. The investigation is ongoing.

