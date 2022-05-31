4 killed among 80 crashes over Memorial Day weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Troop C has reported 80 crashes over the Memorial Day weekend, 4 of which were deadly.

The first fatal crash happened Saturday on St. Mary’s Road. Micah Shurtleff, 45, died after a Ford F-150 hit his Dodge Caravan. Shurtleff died from the impact. Two others were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Joshua Tripp, 26, died on Route O near Hillsboro Road after hitting a road sign Sunday. He died at the scene. Shortly after on Sunday, 72-year-old Bruce Dunlop died after his car overturned in Ste. Genevieve County. The last crash occurred on Tuesday in Washington County after Jarrett Sarver, 22, died when his Yamaha was hit by a car in traffic.

MSHP troopers also reported 26 DWIs, nine drug arrests, 28 injury crashes, one BWI, one boat crash, and one drowning.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.