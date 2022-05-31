Advertisement

18-year-old from O’Fallon, Illinois killed in motorcycle crash

(Source: MGN)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) – An 18-year-old from O’Fallon, Illinois was killed in a Monday night crash in Jersey County.

The Illinois State Police Department reported the teenager was driving a Yamaha Motorcycle on Illinois Route 100, just north of the Brussels Ferry Entrance, when he lost control and hit a guardrail shortly after 8:30 p.m. He was ejected from the motorcycle in the crash.

The man was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

