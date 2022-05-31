18-year-old from O’Fallon, Illinois killed in motorcycle crash

JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) – An 18-year-old from O’Fallon, Illinois was killed in a Monday night crash in Jersey County.

The Illinois State Police Department reported the teenager was driving a Yamaha Motorcycle on Illinois Route 100, just north of the Brussels Ferry Entrance, when he lost control and hit a guardrail shortly after 8:30 p.m. He was ejected from the motorcycle in the crash.

The man was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

