From tragedy to advocacy, one family’s mission to prevent childhood drownings

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lisa McMullin remembers the day like it was yesterday. 40 years ago her 22-month-old son Nicholas fell into a swimming pool and drowned. She’s now made it her goal to educate parents to prevent other tragedies.

“Know that drowning is a leading cause of accidental death for children 1 through 4. Know that it’s fast, 20-60 seconds. Know that it’s silent, there’s no yelling and waving of arms, but also know that it is the most preventable accidental injury if you use the five layers of protection,” said McMullin.

McMullin started the Swim On Foundation in honor of her son. The layers of protection can be remembered with the acronym SAFER.

“S for swim lessons, A for adult supervision, F for fences, E for emergency response, and R for regulation flotation device and in the case of drowning, it’s important that they all be used. Because while adult supervision is the most important, 70 percent of young people who drown do so at non-swimming times, they get out of a house and get into a pool,” she said.

As pools open for the summer season, McMullin says it’s vital parents review the information to keep their children safe. Even at a public pool where a lifeguard is present, always keep an eye on children in the water. Designate a “water watcher” who commits to putting the phone down and watching the child in the water.

More information about swim lessons, CPR classes and other information here.

