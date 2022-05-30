Advertisement

Teens ejected after boat capsizes at Lake of the Ozarks

By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after a boat capsized at the Lake of the Ozarks, injuring three people.

The driver, a 41-year-old man, and two passengers, both 13-years-old, were ejected when the boat capsized around 6:15 p.m. Sunday. All of the victims suffered minor or moderate injuries.

Police say the boat was going too fast for the conditions.

