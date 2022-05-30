St. Louis families to receive free food at local YMCA’s

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis families will receive free boxes of produce containing 50 servings of fruits and vegetables starting May 31, 2022.

Each family is set to get a weekly produce box for 12 weeks from Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) and the Gateway Region YMCA through PHA’s national ‘Good Food for All’ program. The program is to fight food insecurity and create equitable access to healthy and sustainable food.

The companies said produce boxes are intended to encourage more fruit and vegetable consumption in homes across the country while building a bridge to sustained access to affordable produce in retail.

“We envision a world where every person, in every zip code, has long-lasting and affordable access to food that promotes health and wellbeing,” said Jason Wilson, Vice President of Marketing and Development at Partnership for a Healthier America. “By working with partners like the Gateway Region YMCA, we’re getting closer to achieving food equity by creating solutions that make access to affordable, quality food a long-term reality for families in need.”

Families can sign up to reserve their ‘Good Food for All’ produce boxes here and pick up the boxes at one of the following eight YMCA locations and times:

Affinia Healthcare (Downtown St. Louis) 1717 Biddle, St. Louis MO 63106 Pick up: Tuesdays from 9-11 am Wednesdays: June 1 through August 17

O’Fallon Park Rec Complex 4343 W. Florissant, St. Louis MO 63115 Pick up: Wednesdays from 11 am-1 pm

Kirkwood Family YMCA 325 N Taylor Ave., Kirkwood MO 63122 Pick up: Wednesdays from 12:30-2:30 pm

Edward Jones Family YMCA 12521 Marine Ave., Maryland Heights MO 63146 Pick up: Wednesdays from 2-4 pm

Emerson Family YMCA 3390 Pershall Rd., St. Louis MO 63135 Pick up: Wednesdays from 4-6 pm Thursdays: June 2 through August 18

Bayer YMCA 5555 Page Blvd., St. Louis MO 63112 Pick up: Thursdays from 11 am-1 pm

South City Family YMCA 3150 Sublette Ave., St. Louis MO 63139 Pick up: Thursdays from 3:30-5:30 pm

Carondelet Park Rec Complex 930 Holly Hill, St. Louis MO 63111 Pick up: Thursdays from 4-6 pm

