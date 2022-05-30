Advertisement

Police investigate after man was shot, injured in South City

Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured while driving in south St. Louis city Monday morning.
By Kelsee Ward
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured while driving in south St. Louis city Monday morning.

The shooting happened at around 8:37 a.m. near Tucker and Lafayette. Police said the victim was a man in his 40s and he was shot in the leg. He later drove to Tucker and Convention where he was taken to the hospital.

Investigators said the suspect’s vehicle is an older model maroon Buick Regal and was last seen entering Interstate 44 from Tucker.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum raises the NBA Eastern Conference MVP trophy after...
Celtics reach NBA Finals, hold off Heat 100-96 in Game 7
St. Louis families will receive free boxes of produce containing 50 servings of fruits and...
St. Louis families to receive free food at local YMCAs
One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in south St. Louis city early Monday morning.
1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in South St. Louis