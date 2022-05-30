Police investigate after man was shot, injured in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured while driving in south St. Louis city Monday morning.

The shooting happened at around 8:37 a.m. near Tucker and Lafayette. Police said the victim was a man in his 40s and he was shot in the leg. He later drove to Tucker and Convention where he was taken to the hospital.

Investigators said the suspect’s vehicle is an older model maroon Buick Regal and was last seen entering Interstate 44 from Tucker.

