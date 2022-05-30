Ladue School District names new soccer field after World Cup champion alumna

LADUE (KMOV) -- The Ladue School District named its new soccer field at the Ladue West campus after 2003 alumna Becky Sauerbrunn.

Sauerbrunn is a captain of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team and a 2012 Olympic gold medalist. She is a two-time World Cup champion and currently plays for the Portland Thorns.

An official dedication ceremony was held Sunday at the newly constructed Becky Sauerbrunn Soccer Field. Saurbrunn went to Ladue Horton Watkins High School and wore the number 11, which was retired by the school.

“Simply put - Becky Sauerbrunn is one of the best athletes that Ladue Horton Watkins High School has ever produced,” former LHWHS Soccer Coach Sweeney LaBarge said in a press release. “As a high school player she was supportive of her teammates, displayed leadership and character, was a blast to be around, and is exactly what we see from her today. Becky always worked hard to make everyone around her better: underclassmen, her soccer-playing friends, and her coaches. She is a class act.”

