Holiday travel: high prices and canceled flights

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - More people were expected to head out of town for the Memorial Day weekend this year than in 2021. But wherever they went, they encountered higher prices.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas hit a new record high on Monday of $4.62. News 4 spoke with Chris Cox as he was gassing up at the Road Ranger on North Highway Drive in Fenton.

“Cost me $20 from Union to get up here. And then I did a little running around. And now I’m putting $20 to get back home,” he said.

Roy Malkolsky is a truck driver who hauls bread from Chicago to St. Louis. He said he uses a tank of gas for the round trip.

“It’s about $500 to fill it,” said Malkolsky.

The cost of an airline ticket is also up this year. The lowest airfare rose an estimated 6%, but overall, ticket prices are up 33%.

Over the weekend, air travelers encountered canceled flights and delays. An estimated 6,000 flights globally were canceled over the 3-day weekend. 500 flights in the U.S. were canceled on Sunday.

Barbara Nighohossian and her daughter Kyla didn’t encounter any problems on their return flight from Hawaii but had heard about the cancelations and delays.

“We met a couple from Britain and they said there had been delays and so I was a little concerned today, but we were fine,” she said.

The problems were blamed on bad weather and staffing shortages because of COVID-19.

There were no delays on I-44 in Fenton over the weekend, but there could be Tuesday morning. MoDOT closed the left lane of eastbound traffic to make emergency repairs to the I-44 bridge over the Meramec River. The lane will be closed until Wednesday.

