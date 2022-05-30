Episode 186: Bike Stop Cafe

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - When you walk inside Bike Stop Café off historic Main Street in St. Charles, you’re met with two distinct businesses – a café serving up healthy and fresh foods and a bike shop with gear to buy and to rent so you can hop right on the Katy Trail out the back door.

That was always the goal for Jodi Devonshire and her husband Tony when they open more than a decade ago.

It combines their two passions – mountain biking and cooking. Their café greets people at the beginning or the end of the 237-mile trail that stretches from one end of Missouri to the next.

Jodi sat down with us inside their business to talk about their new bakery that just opened in Frenchtown, the desire to make biking accessible for everyone, and her passion for building a menu filled with things that will fill your stomach and your soul.

For hours and info on renting bikes or hopping on the shuttle, check out www.bikestopcafes.com/locations-hours

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.