Body found in Meramec River near Arnold

ARNOLD (KMOV) - A body was found in the Meramec River near Arnold, Mo. Monday afternoon, authorities tell News 4.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a body was found around 4:00 p.m. in an unincorporated area just west of Arnold, near where Cecos Lane comes to a dead end. Crime scene detectives are at the scene.

The body was found a couple of hours after a 19-year-old man was rescued from the same river at Castlewood State Park. Police say he slipped and fell into the water.

