Advertisement

Body found in Meramec River near Arnold

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARNOLD (KMOV) - A body was found in the Meramec River near Arnold, Mo. Monday afternoon, authorities tell News 4.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a body was found around 4:00 p.m. in an unincorporated area just west of Arnold, near where Cecos Lane comes to a dead end. Crime scene detectives are at the scene.

The body was found a couple of hours after a 19-year-old man was rescued from the same river at Castlewood State Park. Police say he slipped and fell into the water.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

High gas prices in Fenton, Mo.
Holiday travel: high prices and canceled flights
An investigation is underway after a boat capsized at the Lake of the Ozarks, injuring three...
Teens ejected after boat capsizes at Lake of the Ozarks
One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in south St. Louis City early Monday morning.
1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in south St. Louis
Teens ejected after boat capsizes at Lake of the Ozarks