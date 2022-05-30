Arabia Steamboat Museum eying move downstream to St. Charles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The owners of the Arabia Steamboat Museum are searching for a site in St. Charles to move their exhibit.

The museum’s current lease expires in 2026. Matt Hawley, whose family owns the museum, said they’ve started searching for a location that can offer more room for the museum to grow, especially with the discovery and upcoming excavation of another steamboat, the Malta.

“We want to grow,” Hawley said. “We want to expand, not just to tell the Arabia’s story, but the story of steamboats on the Missouri River.”

Hawley said the owners have been unable to find a suitable alternate location in Kansas City. The museum has sent a letter of intent to St. Charles, Mo., to find a site near the riverfront in the St. Louis suburb. He said they are still searching for a specific location, but emphasized that the owners want to keep it in Missouri.

“We’re starting to see the whole story of steamboats,” Hawley said. “It’s a story you won’t see anywhere else in the world.”

Some visitors on Memorial Day were sad to hear of the potential move. Rob Rucker was visiting with his kids, and said he enjoyed showing them the connection to local history.

“I think it should stay where it was found and add to the ambience of a growing neighborhood,” Rucker said.

Hawley said the excavation of the Malta should start this fall. He said the museum plans to livestream the process on its social media channels.

