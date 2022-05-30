Advertisement

4Warn Weather: Dry & Hot Again Tomorrow, Storms Move In Tuesday Night

4Warn Weather: Sunny skies for Memorial Day
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Weather Discussion: Tuesday is going to look and feel much like Monday. Hot, dry, mostly sunny & windy.

A cold front approaching the area will bring rain and storms Tuesday night, mainly after midnight for the STL area. Storms will move in after 9pm for areas NW of the STL Metro. Scattered severe storms are possible with damaging wind being the primary threat. There is a lower threat for large hail. The severe weather threat graphic you see below is valid from 7am Tuesday to 7am Wednesday.

The front will eventually stall over Missouri and will bring opportunities for showers & storms off & on throughout the day Wednesday. Rain exits Thursday morning.

7 Day Forecast
