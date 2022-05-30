Advertisement

Suspect accused of helping 2 teens escape St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center

By Matt Woods
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man is facing charges, accused of helping two teens escape the St. Louis County Detention Center in May.

Aaqil Royal, 20, is charged with two counts of hindering prosecution of a felony. He is being held on a $50,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

Two 17-year-olds escaped from the detention center on May 29. Early the next morning, police say one of the teens called Royal asking to be picked up. Royal then picked them up and provided them with guns, police say.

The teens were later recaptured. After he was arrested, police say Royal admitted to giving the teens money too.

