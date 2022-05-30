Advertisement

2 teens escape St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center, police say

By Matt Woods
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Two 17-year-olds escaped the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center Sunday night, Clayton Police said.

It is unclear what the boys were being held at the center for. The facility is on South Central Avenue near Shaw Park.

Clayton Police said the boys were last seen wearing blue shorts and green t-shirts. News 4 is working to get more information and will update this story.

