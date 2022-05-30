Advertisement

19-year-old sent to the hospital after water rescue at Castlewood Park

Rescue crews responded to Castlewood Park Monday after a 19-year-old was found in the Meramec...
Rescue crews responded to Castlewood Park Monday after a 19-year-old was found in the Meramec River.(KMOV)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Rescue crews responded to Castlewood Park Monday after a 19-year-old was found in the Meramec River.

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. Officials say the man slipped and fell into the river and was underwater for at least 15 minutes.

Metro West Fire Protection District got him out of the water and transported him to the hospital, where he was labeled in critical condition.

