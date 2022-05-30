Advertisement

1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in South St. Louis

One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in south St. Louis city early Monday morning.
By Kelsee Ward
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in south St. Louis city early Monday morning.

The accident took place on Kingshighway near Arsenal at around 2:45 a.m. Police said a woman died on the scene and three other people were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation but investigators said there was a car, a pickup truck, and a motorcycle involved.

