1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in South St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in south St. Louis city early Monday morning.

The accident took place on Kingshighway near Arsenal at around 2:45 a.m. Police said a woman died on the scene and three other people were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation but investigators said there was a car, a pickup truck, and a motorcycle involved.

