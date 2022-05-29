Advertisement

Woman with dementia missing in Affton

Armania Valmond left her residence and has not been seen since.
Armania Valmond left her residence and has not been seen since.
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A woman with dementia left her home Saturday and hasn’t been seen since.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 71-year-old Armania Valmond went in an unknown direction on foot. She left from the 6700 block of Colony Acres Drive in Affton around 4:30 p.m.

Anyone that sees Valmond should call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St Louis County Police Department at 314-615-4266.

