Woman with dementia missing in Affton
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A woman with dementia left her home Saturday and hasn’t been seen since.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 71-year-old Armania Valmond went in an unknown direction on foot. She left from the 6700 block of Colony Acres Drive in Affton around 4:30 p.m.
Anyone that sees Valmond should call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St Louis County Police Department at 314-615-4266.
