Woman with dementia missing in Affton

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A woman with dementia left her home Saturday and hasn’t been seen since.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 71-year-old Armania Valmond went in an unknown direction on foot. She left from the 6700 block of Colony Acres Drive in Affton around 4:30 p.m.

Anyone that sees Valmond should call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St Louis County Police Department at 314-615-4266.

