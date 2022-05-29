2 dead in late night crashes in Franklin, St. Francois Counties

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men died in a pair of late-night crashes that happened overnight Saturday and early Sunday morning in Franklin and St. Francois Counties.

The first accident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on St. Mary’s Road, just south of Brinkman Road in Franklin County. A 33-year-old man was driving a 2012 Ford F-150 northbound on St. Mary’s Road when he crossed over the center line and went into the southbound lane.

Police say the F-150 then hit the front left of a 2007 Dodge Caravan that was going southbound. The driver of the Caravan, 45-year-old Micah Shurtleff, of Villa Ridge, was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the F-150 and a passenger inside the Caravan were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Around 3.5 hours later, a 26-year-old man died in a single-car accident in St. Francois County. Police tell News 4 the accident happened just after 3:00 a.m. on Route O, west of Hillsboro Road.

Joshua Tripp was riding a 2002 Honda motorcycle eastbound on Route O when he traveled off the road, hit a sign and was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

