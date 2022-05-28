Where to honor veterans locally this Memorial Day

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Here are some events in the St. Louis area where you can honor veterans this Memorial Day.

Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery(2900 Sheridan Road, St. Louis, MO): A Memorial Day program will be held here Monday to honor all military members who have served or are currently serving the U.S. The program will start at 10 a.m.

Veterans Memorial at Bishops Landing, St. Charles, MO: The St. Charles Veterans Commission will host its Memorial Day ceremony here on Monday starting at 10 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. There will be music and a roll call for departed veterans from the last year. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be held at the American Legion Post 312 at 2500 Raymond Drive in St. Charles.

Soldiers Memorial Military Museum(1315 Chestnut Street, St. Louis, MO): The Soldiers Memorial Military Museum will celebrate Memorial Day with a ceremony and concert starting at 11 a.m. Monday. It will begin with the laying of wreaths at all memorials at the site. Names from the Korean War Memorial will be read. The ceremony will continue with a performance from the Midwest Winds Ensemble of the USAF Band of Mid-America at 12 p.m. The Soldiers Memorial Military Museum will also be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for visitors.

Memorial Day Sunset Ceremony at Alton’s National Cemetery(600 Pearl Street, Alton, IL): The 17th annual Memorial Day Sunset Ceremony will start at 6:30 p.m. Monday. There will be a guest speaker, welcoming by the mayor, Echo Taps from trumpeters and the Alton Fire Department pipes and drums.

Sappington-Concord Historical Society honors local veterans(St. Lucas United Church of Christ, 11735 Denny Road, St. Louis, MO): The Sappington-Concord Historical Society will have speaker Andrew Ottinger with the Missouri National Guard. Ottinger has 30 years of military service and has received several medals. The event will begin at 9 a.m. There will also be a ceremonial flyover by a local group of Stearman Biplane aircraft owners, a doves of peace release and musical performances. Those attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

Memorial Day Ceremony in Florissant(James J. Eagan Center, 1 James J. Eagan Drive, Florissant, MO): The city of Florissant and the St. Louis County Veterans Coalition will honor veterans with an outdoor observance. Those attending are welcome to take a lawn chair. The event will begin at 9 a.m.