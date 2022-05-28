Metro law enforcement and tactical training experts weigh in on safety in schools

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - As both a police officer and father, Barry Bayles says it was very difficult to see such a tragedy unfold at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas this week when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire in an elementary school classroom, killing 19 kids and two teachers.

“As police officers, we’re also role playing in our minds, always thinking ahead or trying to think ahead, how we would handle a situation or how we would respond in a situation,” said Bayles.

As a school resource officer with St. Charles County police, he says training for an active shooter situation has changed significantly since Columbine.

“Obviously we’ll call for other assistance, and the word will get out, but we’re there,” he said. “We’re already present, and our responsibility is just to take action and do what we can to keep the kids safe and to just try and end whatever the danger Is that seems to be occurring at the time.”

While he cannot go into too many details on the tactics they use to address a violent school situation like the one seen in Texas, he does say one thing that has improved over the years in the community is the relationship police have built within the schools they serve.

“Police are much more aware of the schools that are in their zone of responsibility. There was a time where we would just drive and we know the school was there, but we wouldn’t go in,” said Bayles. “We didn’t have any contact with them, unless there was a problem. Now, not only do we know it, but we’re encouraged to go to the schools.”

Yet, being ready at a moment’s notice has also fallen partly on teachers and other staff over the years, especially when police can’t get there right away.

“And this is what we tell the teachers…'it is an unfair position’,” said Brian Schellman.

Schellman is with Tier One Tactical Solutions. They work with nearly every school district inside St. Louis County and St. Louis City, providing scenario-based training against school threats or violence.

“You may have, on average, I’d say 70 percent that are, ‘hey I’m looking forward to this training,’ and the other 30 percent are very hesitant,” said Schellman. “And we never force anybody to do anything that they would be uncomfortable with. However, once they’re put through the training, they all tell us, ‘man, this opened my eyes’.”

However, as mass shootings continue, the question becomes what more can schools do, if anything.

“What happens is when policies aren’t followed to the letter of the law, a back door Is kept propped open because somebody went to take a smoke break,” said Schellman. “Those cannot happen, and we have to have those conversations. How does staff communicate?”

“The thing that we can do best is continue the training, continue awareness,” said Bayles. “Also, trying to be sensitive to people who may be in a condition of a mental health crisis, or a concern. Just being aware. We always tell people if you see something, say something. Notify somebody.”

