4Warn Weather: More Sunny, Hot Weather On The Way

Weather Discussion: Sunny & dry weather continues through Tuesday.

Highs climb to near 90 for Monday & Tuesday. It will continue to be breezy with south winds gusting up to 20 or 25 mph.

Rain & storms move in Tuesday night and linger into Wednesday. A few showers could linger through Thursday morning then we’ll dry out for a few days.

Seasonable (near 80) temperatures return by late week into next weekend.

