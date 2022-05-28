Advertisement

4Warn Weather: More Sunny, Hot Weather On The Way

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Weather Discussion: Sunny & dry weather continues through Tuesday.

Highs climb to near 90 for Monday & Tuesday. It will continue to be breezy with south winds gusting up to 20 or 25 mph.

Rain & storms move in Tuesday night and linger into Wednesday. A few showers could linger through Thursday morning then we’ll dry out for a few days.

Seasonable (near 80) temperatures return by late week into next weekend.

Download the KMOV Weather App
7 Day Forecast

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

4Warn Weather: Sunny Skies Continue, Heat Arrives Sunday!
4Warn Weather: Sunny Skies Continue, Heat Arrives Sunday!
4Warn Weather: Sunny Skies Continue, Heat Arrives Sunday!
4Warn Weather: Sunny & Dry Weather Just In Time For Memorial Day Weekend
4Warn Weather: Sunny & Dry Weather Just In Time For Memorial Day Weekend
4Warn Weather: Sunny & Dry Weather Just In Time For Memorial Day Weekend
4Warn Weather: Sunny & Dry Weather Just In Time For Memorial Day Weekend